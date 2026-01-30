GOLD/FOREX
UAE traffic alert: Accident reported on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road towards Sharjah

Dubai Police advise caution following accident

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai: Dubai Police have issued a traffic advisory following an accident on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed (SMBZ) Road, heading towards Sharjah. The authorities have asked motorists to be extra cautious while navigating this stretch, as traffic may be slowed or diverted due to the incident.

Commuters are advised to monitor official updates from Dubai Police and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid potential delays. Traffic congestion is expected in the area as emergency responders attend the scene.

Drivers are encouraged to follow instructions from traffic authorities, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and remain patient while navigating affected routes.

For those traveling towards Sharjah, alternative routes may help reduce delays. Motorists should also be mindful of changing road conditions, especially during peak hours. Dubai Police continue to monitor the situation and will provide further updates as soon as more information becomes available.

