Traffic alert: UAE commuters hit by heavy traffic after Sharjah–Dubai crashes

Dubai Police issued a safety reminder to motorists, urging caution in slow-moving traffic

Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
For illustrative purposes only.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Morning commuters faced widespread delays on Thursday after multiple traffic accidents and heavy congestion brought key routes between Dubai and Sharjah to a standstill.

Several traffic incidents were reported during peak hours on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), one of the busiest corridors linking the two emirates. According to real-time Google Maps data, accidents near the Muhaisnah Third and Nadd Al Hamar interchanges triggered long tailbacks, significantly extending travel times for motorists.

Traffic disruptions were also recorded on Al Ain–Dubai Road following an early-morning incident, while a separate crash on Sheikh Rashid Road near Umm Hurair Second added to congestion for drivers heading towards central Dubai.

In Sharjah, traffic conditions deteriorated further as accidents clogged major industrial routes. Collisions were reported on Sharjah Ring Road near Industrial Area 11 and on King Abdul Aziz Road. Another crash was reported on Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalid Al Qasimi Street in the Wasit Suburb.

With E311 heavily congested, Al Ittihad Street also slowed sharply, with travel times for the Sharjah-to-Dubai commute nearly doubling during the morning rush.

Dubai Police issued a safety reminder to motorists, urging caution in slow-moving traffic. “Always check your blind spots before changing lanes or merging,” the force said, warning that improper lane changes remain a leading cause of minor accidents during peak hours.

Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
