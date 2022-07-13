Ras Al Khaimah: Six Egyptian workers were killed in a horrific road accident on Emirates Ring Road in Ras Al Khaimah today. All six people were travelling in the same vehicle. While five of them died on the spot, one person succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to Saqr Hospital in a seriously injured condition.
The vehicle carrying six persons, aged between 20 and 40, suddenly swerved and collided with a heavy truck.
Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police patrols and National Ambulance rushed to the accident site as soon as the Operations Room of RAK Police received a report about the accident.
The dead bodies were transported to hospital by road, while the injured was transferred to Saqr Hospital by the Air Wing of the Ministry of Interior.
The accident is currently under investigation.