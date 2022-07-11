Sharjah: First Policeman Fada’ Mohammad Abdul Rahman from Sharjah Police has been honoured by Colonel Dr Ali Al-Ki Al-Hamoudi, Director of the Eastern Region Police Department, for his quick response in dealing with a fire on a heavy vehicle after it overturned at the Hospital Roundabout in Khor Fakkan.
Abdul Rahman’s swift intervention and professional approach helped control the blaze before it could spread or create panic.
Colonel Al-Hamoudi thanked and praised Abdul Rahman for his sense of responsibility, presence of mind and his quick response. Abdul Rahman noticed
the accident while he was on his way to his workplace and immediately intervened.
Praising Abdul Rahman, Al-Hamoudi said he was a role model for Sharjah Police and community members.
Abdul Rahman expressed his pride and happiness at the recognition accorded to him and said that it would encourage him to provide even better service to the public.