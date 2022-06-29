Abu Dhabi: National Ambulance has announced the complete upgrade of its fleet of emergency vehicles in order to incorporate the latest medical technologies that will improve patient care — especially in critical emergency situations.

In line with the UAE’s objectives for smart health care, National Ambulance has invested in the most advanced equipment that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI)-powered medical device integration, advanced patient data management solutions and semi-wireless monitoring of patients during emergencies. Fifty per cent of National Ambulance’s fleet of vehicles in the Northern Emirates has already been replaced, with the remainder expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The new vehicles have been manufactured according to CEN1789 European Safety Standards and are fully equipped with one of the most advanced Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and monitoring technologies available to emergency medical services. They are fitted with the modular Corpuls3 Defibrillator Monitor and the Corpuls CPR compression device, which work together under AI-powered wireless integration system. Additionally, the technologies have been tested under vigorous conditions and are approved for use in temperatures of up to 55 degrees Celsius, making them suitable for use in hot weather conditions.

Handling public medical emergency response

National Ambulance provides emergency pre-hospital care in the Northern Emirates through the dedicated 998 emergency ambulance number and the NA 998 mobile application. Its primary task is to handle public medical emergency response and provide high standards of emergency pre-hospitalisation care to citizens, residents and visitors across Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al-Khaimah and Fujairah.

Commenting on this breakthrough in emergency medical care, Ahmed Al Hajeri, chief executive officer, National Ambulance, said: “The upgrade to our fleet of emergency vehicles to include the latest medical technology and AI is a turning point in emergency medical services, which enhances the UAE’s leading position on a regional and international level in this vital sector. There are immense advantages to using the new technology, so today is a proud moment for us all at National Ambulance, ensuring that we remain at the frontline — both in terms of quality and innovations.

'Automating part of the treatment procedure'

Dr Ayman Ahmad, chief administrative medical officer, said: “There are significant advantages of using the Corpuls CPR and Corpuls3 Defibrillator Monitor, particularly in the most critical situations when time is critical. It automates parts of the treatment process that ensures better patient outcomes and a faster response time. We have fully tested the system with our paramedics and are confident that our patients will see the immense benefit in the service we deliver to them.”

The Corpuls3 allows the defibrillation of the heart and monitoring of patients’ vital signs semi-wirelessly and from a distance of up to ten metres. Corpuls CPR, on the other hand, uses a smart sensor designed to measure the pressure on the patient’s chest so that compression depth, rate and mode can be set accurately and adjusted at any time. When both systems are connected to each other, the paramedic can observe and control the patient’s chest compressions using the monitor from a distance, wirelessly.

Improving transparency and compliance