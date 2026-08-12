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Sharjah to add 1,222 parking spaces in Al Khan and Al Mamzar

Two parking areas are complete, with three more under development

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Work is under way on three additional parking areas in Al Khan and Al Mamzar that will accommodate another 540 vehicles, bringing the total capacity of the five sites to 1,222 spaces.
Work is under way on three additional parking areas in Al Khan and Al Mamzar that will accommodate another 540 vehicles, bringing the total capacity of the five sites to 1,222 spaces.
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Sharjah Municipality is expanding parking capacity in Al Khan and Al Mamzar, with five parking areas providing a combined 1,222 spaces once work is completed.

Khalid Al Hammadi, Head of Parking Services at Sharjah City Municipality, said two parking areas had already been completed in Al Khan, providing space for 682 vehicles.

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Work is under way on three additional parking areas in Al Khan and Al Mamzar that will accommodate another 540 vehicles, bringing the total capacity of the five sites to 1,222 spaces.

Al Hammadi disclosed the details during an interview with Sharjah’s Direct Line programme.

The expansion adds parking capacity in the two densely populated areas as the municipality continues efforts to improve parking services and accessibility across the city. Sharjah Municipality’s parking network already includes designated areas in both Al Khan and Al Mamzar.

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