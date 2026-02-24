GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Sharjah launches door-to-door vehicle inspection service for Ramadan

Motorists can renew vehicle inspection without visiting testing centres

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Rafid team collects car, completes renewal checks and returns vehicle.
Rafid team collects car, completes renewal checks and returns vehicle.

Sharjah: Rafid Automotive Solutions has introduced a new “Door-to-Door Inspection Service” during Ramadan 2026, allowing motorists in Sharjah to complete vehicle renewal inspections without visiting testing centres.

The initiative aims to enhance customer convenience and simplify the inspection process across approved service areas in the emirate, offering residents a safer and more seamless experience during the holy month.

Under the service, customers can book inspections through the RAFID mobile application. Once the request is confirmed, a specialised Rafid team collects the vehicle directly from the customer’s location, transports it to Al Azra Inspection Centre to complete the renewal procedures, and returns it after the inspection is finalised.

Streamlined process

Rafid said the service is designed to meet high standards of quality and accuracy, with careful handling procedures to ensure customer satisfaction throughout the process. Customers are required to share their live location via the application, confirm vehicle and ownership details, and schedule appointments at least one day in advance to ensure timely service.

During Ramadan, the service will operate from 9am to 3pm throughout the week, while Friday timings will run from 8am to 12pm.

Service fee

The fee for the service is Dh300, covering vehicle collection, transportation and completion of the renewal inspection, helping customers save time and effort while completing mandatory procedures efficiently.

Customers can obtain further information through Rafid’s official communication channels or by calling 80092.

Rafid Vehicle Solutions is a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Updated timings in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman support iftar, suhoor plans.

Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman extend park hours for Ramadan

2m read
City Buzz: Your guide to UAE's best events

City Buzz: Your guide to UAE's best events

6m read
Ramadan decorations in Dubai

Ramadan weekend: 5 things to do in Dubai and Sharjah

4m read
Rafid Automotive Solutions handled nearly 269K calls

Rafid Automotive Solutions handled nearly 269K calls

2m read