Motorists can renew vehicle inspection without visiting testing centres
Sharjah: Rafid Automotive Solutions has introduced a new “Door-to-Door Inspection Service” during Ramadan 2026, allowing motorists in Sharjah to complete vehicle renewal inspections without visiting testing centres.
The initiative aims to enhance customer convenience and simplify the inspection process across approved service areas in the emirate, offering residents a safer and more seamless experience during the holy month.
Under the service, customers can book inspections through the RAFID mobile application. Once the request is confirmed, a specialised Rafid team collects the vehicle directly from the customer’s location, transports it to Al Azra Inspection Centre to complete the renewal procedures, and returns it after the inspection is finalised.
Rafid said the service is designed to meet high standards of quality and accuracy, with careful handling procedures to ensure customer satisfaction throughout the process. Customers are required to share their live location via the application, confirm vehicle and ownership details, and schedule appointments at least one day in advance to ensure timely service.
During Ramadan, the service will operate from 9am to 3pm throughout the week, while Friday timings will run from 8am to 12pm.
The fee for the service is Dh300, covering vehicle collection, transportation and completion of the renewal inspection, helping customers save time and effort while completing mandatory procedures efficiently.
Customers can obtain further information through Rafid’s official communication channels or by calling 80092.
Rafid Vehicle Solutions is a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.