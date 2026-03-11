GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sharjah’s Rafid teams up with Shory to offer paperless vehicle insurance services

Agreement lets customers get vehicle insurance instantly after inspections

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sharjah’s Rafid teams up with Shory to offer paperless vehicle insurance services

Sharjah: Rafid Automotive Solutions has signed a strategic partnership with digital insurance platform Shory to enable customers to obtain vehicle insurance instantly after technical inspections, streamlining insurance renewal and vehicle registration processes through integrated digital services.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Jumaa Al Mashrakh, Managing Director of Rafid Automotive Solutions, and Aoun Al Smadi, CEO of Shory.

The partnership combines Rafid’s expertise in vehicle services — including roadside assistance and technical inspections — with Shory’s digital insurance solutions, allowing customers to purchase and issue insurance policies instantly without paperwork.

Ahmed Al Mashrakh said the collaboration marks a key step in Rafid’s efforts to enhance customer convenience and accelerate service delivery through digital transformation.

“This partnership represents an important step in Rafid’s ongoing journey towards delivering fully integrated digital services through our app, focusing on customer convenience and faster transaction completion,” he said. “By combining our expertise with Shory’s digital solutions, we will be able to provide an innovative and efficient experience that reflects our commitment to digital transformation and excellence in vehicle services.”

The agreement aims to provide customers with faster and more convenient services by enabling them to secure vehicle insurance immediately after completing vehicle inspections, reducing time and effort while speeding up insurance renewal and vehicle registration procedures.

It also seeks to simplify digital processes, strengthen market competitiveness through innovative solutions that enhance customer loyalty, and open opportunities for long-term joint growth.

Shory offers a range of digital insurance solutions, including motor, home, travel and health insurance, and operates across the UAE and Saudi Arabia with a focus on speed, transparency and easy accessibility.

Rafid Automotive Solutions operates under Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Nest Hotel, Aljada, Sharjah

Sharjah hotel offers free rooms for stranded travellers

2m read
Safeer Group opens new distribution centre in Sajjah

Safeer Group opens new distribution centre in Sajjah

2m read
Rafid team collects car, completes renewal checks and returns vehicle.

Sharjah door-to-door vehicle inspection launched

2m read
Rafid Automotive Solutions handled nearly 269K calls

Rafid Automotive Solutions handled nearly 269K calls

2m read