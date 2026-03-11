Sharjah’s Rafid teams up with Shory to offer paperless vehicle insurance services

Agreement lets customers get vehicle insurance instantly after inspections
Sharjah: Rafid Automotive Solutions has signed a strategic partnership with digital insurance platform Shory to enable customers to obtain vehicle insurance instantly after technical inspections, streamlining insurance renewal and vehicle registration processes through integrated digital services.
The agreement was signed by Ahmed Jumaa Al Mashrakh, Managing Director of Rafid Automotive Solutions, and Aoun Al Smadi, CEO of Shory.
The partnership combines Rafid’s expertise in vehicle services — including roadside assistance and technical inspections — with Shory’s digital insurance solutions, allowing customers to purchase and issue insurance policies instantly without paperwork.
Ahmed Al Mashrakh said the collaboration marks a key step in Rafid’s efforts to enhance customer convenience and accelerate service delivery through digital transformation.
“This partnership represents an important step in Rafid’s ongoing journey towards delivering fully integrated digital services through our app, focusing on customer convenience and faster transaction completion,” he said. “By combining our expertise with Shory’s digital solutions, we will be able to provide an innovative and efficient experience that reflects our commitment to digital transformation and excellence in vehicle services.”
The agreement aims to provide customers with faster and more convenient services by enabling them to secure vehicle insurance immediately after completing vehicle inspections, reducing time and effort while speeding up insurance renewal and vehicle registration procedures.
It also seeks to simplify digital processes, strengthen market competitiveness through innovative solutions that enhance customer loyalty, and open opportunities for long-term joint growth.
Shory offers a range of digital insurance solutions, including motor, home, travel and health insurance, and operates across the UAE and Saudi Arabia with a focus on speed, transparency and easy accessibility.
Rafid Automotive Solutions operates under Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.