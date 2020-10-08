The RAKBUS app provides several features that contribute to enhancing the journey experience of customers who use intercity public transport. Image Credit: Courtesy: RAKTA

Ras Al Khaimah: As part of its strategy for smart transformation in services, RAK Transport Authority (RAKTA) announced the launch of ‘RAKBUS’ application. This provides several features that contribute to enhancing the journey experience of customers who use intercity public transport. The application also contributes to maintaining social distancing, as it allows trips to be booked from anywhere and at any time, in order to support the precautionary measures taken by the authority to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“RAKBUS application comes in line with the authority’s vision and serves its first strategic goal [integrated transportation] and the fifth goal [future shaping],” said Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, General Manager of RAKTA.

The smart platform includes multiple features as route planning and tracking, determine the destination, knowing the trip timings, selecting seats according to the customer category (women, the elderly and people of determination). Also, the application allows you to choose additional services from the list of available services and choose the appropriate payment method. RAKTA is working on planning and designing new transportation patterns in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah to provide various smart services that serve all segments of society, including citizens, residents, and visitors.

Entire fleet available on app

The “RAKBUS” application was launched on October 4. The entire fleet of buses is listed in the application and they are operated according to the operational plan. The tariff value through the application remains unchanged — Umm Al Quwain Dh10, and the Ras Al Khaimah-Ajman line Dh15.