New system enables fast, 24/7 transactions, inspections and roadside support
Sharjah : Rafid Automotive Solutions has introduced a suite of advanced digital solutions enabling customers to complete vehicle-related transactions quickly, efficiently and around the clock through a unified platform, including its mobile application.
The initiative supports a fully integrated ecosystem of services across the Emirate of Sharjah, covering accident management, roadside assistance, vehicle inspection and maintenance. The comprehensive model is designed to enhance operational efficiency while improving overall customer experience.
Ahmed Al Musharrekh, Managing Director of Rafid Automotive Solutions, said the company is focused on building a digital ecosystem that leverages the latest technologies to redefine vehicle services for individuals and businesses alike.
“At Rafid, we are committed to developing an integrated digital ecosystem that redefines the vehicle services experience by leveraging the latest digital technologies and delivering innovative solutions that meet the needs of both individuals and the business sector,” he said.
He added that the new services mark a significant step in enabling customers to complete transactions with ease, reducing time and effort while enhancing quality of life.
Al Musharrekh noted that Rafid continues to invest in innovation and digital transformation to strengthen service readiness, support business continuity, and reinforce Sharjah’s position as a leading model in digital and sustainable services.
Rafid’s offering includes advanced institutional solutions such as on-site vehicle inspection services, eliminating the need to transport vehicles. These services cover commercial vehicle registration, heavy vehicle renewal and registration, and export inspections, helping reduce downtime and improve efficiency.
The company also provides digital maintenance management tools that allow customers to book appointments and conduct pre-diagnosis of faults, improving vehicle readiness and streamlining workflows. Roadside assistance services further ensure continuity and minimise disruptions.
Through its mobile application, Rafid offers a wide range of services including towing, battery charging, tyre replacement and recovery of stuck vehicles.
Users can also report minor traffic accidents via the app through simple procedures. These include two-party accidents, incidents involving unknown parties, as well as cases related to flying debris and fuel pipe disconnection. The platform incorporates artificial intelligence to automate data entry, speeding up processes and reducing human error.
In vehicle inspection services, Rafid enables remote inspections without the need to visit testing centres. These include export inspections, repair and bodywork checks, and renewal inspections. A vehicle collection and return service is also available for renewal inspections, offering added convenience.
Inspection services are limited to vehicles registered in Sharjah. For remote renewal inspections, vehicles must be no older than eight years, with no more than 18 months since the last inspection.
Rafid said its digital solutions allow customers to independently complete services while reducing time and cost, improving operational efficiency and enhancing user experience through flexible, integrated offerings.
The company reaffirmed its commitment to expanding its digital services in line with customer expectations and supporting Sharjah’s broader digital transformation agenda.
Rafid Automotive Solutions is a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.