Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed at 4pm (or upon reaching capacity in the parking area).

The lower deck of the Financial Centre Road will be closed at 4pm and Al Sukook Street will be closed at 8pm.

A closure of Al Asayel Road, extending from Oud Metha Road and leading to Burj Khalifa district, is scheduled at 4pm for the exclusive use of public buses and emergency vehicles.

Al Mustaqbal Street will gradually shut down between 2nd Za’abeel Road and Al Meydan Road starting at 4pm.

Sharjah

Extra police patrols will be deployed for the fireworks display at Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah city and at Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre in Khor Fakkan town.

Abu Dhabi

The police issued a movement ban for heavy vehicles from 7am today to 7am tomorrow. During the period, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter Abu Dhabi island, or ply the four bridges – Al Maqta Bridge, Musaffah Bridge, Sheikh Zayed Bridge and Sheikh Khalifa Bridge – which connect the island to the mainland. Only heavy vehicles providing logistics and support services will be allowed.

Darb tolls will not be charged tomorrow as Sunday is toll-free in Abu Dhabi.

Police patrols will be at hand to manage the expected uptick in traffic. Motorists are advised to head early towards venues where fireworks will be held tonight, such as the Corniche, Yas Bay Waterfront, Al Maryah Island, Saadiyat Island, Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, and Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival in Al Wathba.

Ras Al Khaimah

Police advised motorists to arrive before 8pm to Al Marjan Island to avoid traffic jams, and to reserve appropriate places in the designated viewing areas on Al Marjan Island - the main road leading to it will be closed at 10pm.