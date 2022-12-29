Dubai: As many as 1800 employees of Dubai Municipality have been assigned to ensure safe New Year celebrations across the emirate.
The civic body on Thursday said it has completed the preparations for the same as part of its commitment to offer comprehensive services aimed at enhancing the comfort and welfare of residents as well as visitors who have come from all over the world to join the festivities. This move is aligned with the Municipality’s annual plan to secure venues for various celebratory events and activities in Dubai, reflecting the aesthetics and culture of the emirate, and solidifying its status as one of the world’s best cities to reside.
Celebration venues
The Municipality has assigned necessary teams and staff to efficiently oversee tasks and carry out their duties at the celebration venues. This is in line with the Municipality’s constant efforts to guarantee the safety of the society, particularly during such events which highlight Dubai’s position as a global leader and its excellence in organising massive celebrations and events, as evidenced by the significant turnout each year.
This plan includes the removal of wastes, completion of all cleaning activities, and the direct supervision of events to guarantee that they adhere to all relevant health and safety regulations.
Read More
- Free parking in many areas of Sharjah on New Year holiday on Sunday
- Abu Dhabi to host record-breaking 40-minute fireworks on New Year’s Eve at Sheikh Zayed Festival
- Video: Know Dubai traffic route and which roads are closed on New Year’s Eve
- Abu Dhabi urges better fire safety during winter gatherings, activities
Field teams assigned
Dubai Municipality has also assigned field teams, managers, supervisors, and coordinators from among its workforce with more than 1800 supervisors and field observers, and workers to ensure proper implementation of duties.
The Municipality teams will monitor several events associated with the celebrations at 43 locations across the emirate. They will guarantee the compliance of these venues with the health and safety regulations as well as food safety standards, by allocating a dedicated team consisting of 84 employees and supervisors, with 32 supervisors at Burj Khalifa celebration site.
Dubai Municipality oversees the implementation of the waste removal and public cleanliness procedures, as well as health monitoring, to ensure that event organisers are abiding by the public health standards at all celebrations and events held in Dubai, in collaboration with its strategic partners in the public and private sectors.