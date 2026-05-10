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Move aside: Abu Dhabi emergency vehicles now record violations

Blocking emergency vehicles brings Dh3,000 fine, 30-day impoundment, 6 black points

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The new system is designed to reduce response times by monitoring traffic congestion and field obstacles while helping emergency teams identify alternative routes in coordination with relevant authorities.
The new system is designed to reduce response times by monitoring traffic congestion and field obstacles while helping emergency teams identify alternative routes in coordination with relevant authorities.
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Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has equipped firefighting, ambulance and rescue vehicles with smart cameras as part of efforts to strengthen emergency response capabilities, improve access to incident sites and enhance road safety across the emirate.

The authority said the new system is designed to reduce response times by monitoring traffic congestion and field obstacles while helping emergency teams identify alternative routes in coordination with relevant authorities. 

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The initiative also aims to raise motorists’ awareness about the importance of giving way to emergency vehicles.

The smart camera system is linked directly to advanced operations room technologies, allowing real-time monitoring of emergency vehicle movement, supporting rapid decision-making and enabling authorities to open emergency lanes when needed.

The authority said the cameras are capable of detecting and documenting violations that obstruct the movement of emergency vehicles through visual recordings connected directly to the operations centre. 

The footage is expected to support field deployment plans, improve the efficiency of humanitarian response missions and enhance overall road safety.

The authority warned that failing to give way to emergency vehicles is considered a serious traffic offence in Abu Dhabi, carrying a Dh3,000 fine, 30 days of vehicle impoundment and six black points.

It added that motorists may move aside carefully without fully crossing a red traffic signal if necessary to clear the path for emergency vehicles, provided public safety is maintained.

The move is part of the “Don’t Hesitate… Give Way Immediately” campaign launched in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Integrated Transport Centre.

Authorities said the campaign seeks to reinforce a culture of immediate response among drivers, promote responsible driving behaviour and raise public awareness that every second can make a difference in saving lives.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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