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Khorfakkan Corniche road to close for triathlon on Sunday

Sharjah Police announce temporary Khorfakkan road closure

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The closure will be in effect from 6:00am to 9:40am, covering both directions between the roundabout near Oceanic Khorfakkan Resort & Spa and Al Sharq district roundabout.
The closure will be in effect from 6:00am to 9:40am, covering both directions between the roundabout near Oceanic Khorfakkan Resort & Spa and Al Sharq district roundabout.
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Drivers urged to reroute as Khorfakkan road shuts Sunday

Sharjah: Sharjah Police has announced a temporary road closure along Khorfakkan Corniche Beach Street on Sunday, April 19, as part of traffic arrangements for a triathlon event.

The closure will be in effect from 6:00am to 9:40am, covering both directions between the roundabout near Oceanic Khorfakkan Resort & Spa and Al Sharq district roundabout. 

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Authorities said the measure is being implemented to facilitate the Oceanic Khorfakkan Triathlon.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes during the closure period, with police urging drivers to plan journeys in advance to avoid delays.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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