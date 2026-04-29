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Sharjah begins demolition of Khorfakkan entrance bridge ahead of University Tower project

The landmark project aims to enhance the city’s identity and improve its visual appeal

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Demolition works begin on the southern entrance bridge to Khorfakkan as part of a broader plan to upgrade the city’s urban landscape.
Demolition works begin on the southern entrance bridge to Khorfakkan as part of a broader plan to upgrade the city’s urban landscape.
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The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has begun demolition works on the southern entrance bridge to Khorfakkan as part of a broader plan to upgrade the city’s urban landscape.

The authority said the move is a preparatory step for the construction of the Khorfakkan University Tower, a landmark project aimed at enhancing the city’s identity and improving its visual appeal.

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The tower is part of a number of impressive and beautiful development projects that are currently under work to improve the lives of residents and enhance the experience for visitors.

The development forms part of ongoing efforts to modernise infrastructure and elevate the urban environment in Khorfakkan, aligning with Sharjah’s wider vision for sustainable urban growth.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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