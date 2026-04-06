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Sharjah to build new Kalba roundabout with rose water fountain for visitors

New Kalba roundabout to feature rose water spray and pedestrian tunnel

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Sharjah to build new Kalba roundabout with rose water fountain for visitors
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Sharjah: Work is under way to construct a new public roundabout designed to welcome visitors entering the city from the western side, in line with directives from His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

According to the “Direct Line” programme, the roundabout will feature a central fountain that sprays rose water, creating a distinctive sensory experience for residents and visitors alike.

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The project also includes a pedestrian tunnel beneath the road, allowing safe access to the square where people can walk, relax and enjoy the fragrant surroundings.

Officials said the development reflects Sharjah’s continued focus on enhancing urban aesthetics and public spaces, while offering unique cultural touches that enrich the experience of those arriving in the city.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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