Sharjah to build new Kalba roundabout with rose water fountain for visitors

New Kalba roundabout to feature rose water spray and pedestrian tunnel
Sharjah: Work is under way to construct a new public roundabout designed to welcome visitors entering the city from the western side, in line with directives from His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
According to the “Direct Line” programme, the roundabout will feature a central fountain that sprays rose water, creating a distinctive sensory experience for residents and visitors alike.
The project also includes a pedestrian tunnel beneath the road, allowing safe access to the square where people can walk, relax and enjoy the fragrant surroundings.
Officials said the development reflects Sharjah’s continued focus on enhancing urban aesthetics and public spaces, while offering unique cultural touches that enrich the experience of those arriving in the city.