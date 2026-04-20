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Over 400 athletes compete in Oceanic Khorfakkan Triathlon

Sharjah Sports Council-backed event boosts local participation in endurance sports

Last updated:
WAM
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Over 400 athletes compete in Oceanic Khorfakkan Triathlon

KHORFAKKAN: More than 400 athletes participated in the latest edition of the Oceanic Khorfakkan Triathlon, held in collaboration between the Sharjah Sports Council, the Oceanic Khorfakkan Resort & Spa, and Al Qudra Sports Services.

Competitors contested swimming, running, and cycling events across various categories, including Olympic, Super Sprint, Sprint, and Junior levels for both individuals and teams.

The event marks the second edition held this year as part of Sharjah's ongoing community sports initiatives.

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