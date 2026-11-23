Sharjah residents can check violations using licence or vehicle details.
Sharjah: Sharjah residents can now check passenger transport violations through a range of digital and customer service channels offered by the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA).
The service allows customers to enquire about violations related to non-compliance with licensing requirements or operating permit conditions, making it easier to access violation records using their driving licence details, traffic code number or vehicle plate information.
Customers can submit their enquiries through the authority’s official website, smart application, Customer Service Portal or chatbot. They can also seek assistance through the SRTA Contact Centre.
For further information about the service, customers can call 600525252.