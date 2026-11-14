GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Fujairah crash: National Ambulance reveals challenges faced by emergency crews

Emergency teams treated the injured after two collisions left 14 dead and 30 injured

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Fujairah crash: National Ambulance reveals challenges faced by emergency crews
National Ambulance

Abu Dhabi: National Ambulance crews worked under exceptionally challenging conditions to treat people injured in a devastating road accident in Fujairah that claimed the lives of 14 people and left around 30 others injured.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, on Sheikh Khalifa Road in Fujairah, involving two consecutive collisions that left several vehicles and trucks damaged.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

National Ambulance said its emergency medical teams continued to provide urgent medical care to the injured at the scene, working in close coordination with the relevant authorities and emergency response partners.

The response highlighted the strong cooperation between authorities in Fujairah and partners from various sectors, enabling emergency teams to manage the incident effectively.

The ambulance service commended its crews for their dedication, professionalism and commitment to their duties while operating under exceptional conditions.

It also thanked all authorities and organisations involved in the emergency response for their cooperation and support.

Expressing its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, National Ambulance said it shared their grief and wished them strength and comfort during this difficult time.

The organisation also wished all those injured in the accident a full and speedy recovery.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Drivers heading towards Mussafah, Khalifa City and Al Dhafra regions

What motorists need to know about Mussafah road upgrade

3m read
The programme covers all seven emirates, with major gatherings in Abu Dhabi and Dubai alongside cultural, heritage and specialist events in Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain.

Planning your November? Here's what's happening in UAE

4m read
The debate, “A Nation in Dialogue: Arts, Culture & the UAE’s Global Engagement”, was part of the ADMAF's “Riwaq Al Fikr” programme.

Abu Dhabi explores culture as a tool shaping identity

1m read
Speed limit on Fujairah-Khorfakkan Road drops to 100km/h from October 13

Fujairah-Khorfakkan Road: New speed limit starts Oct 13

1m read