Fujairah crash: National Ambulance reveals challenges faced by emergency crews

Emergency teams treated the injured after two collisions left 14 dead and 30 injured
Abu Dhabi: National Ambulance crews worked under exceptionally challenging conditions to treat people injured in a devastating road accident in Fujairah that claimed the lives of 14 people and left around 30 others injured.
The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, on Sheikh Khalifa Road in Fujairah, involving two consecutive collisions that left several vehicles and trucks damaged.
National Ambulance said its emergency medical teams continued to provide urgent medical care to the injured at the scene, working in close coordination with the relevant authorities and emergency response partners.
The response highlighted the strong cooperation between authorities in Fujairah and partners from various sectors, enabling emergency teams to manage the incident effectively.
The ambulance service commended its crews for their dedication, professionalism and commitment to their duties while operating under exceptional conditions.
It also thanked all authorities and organisations involved in the emergency response for their cooperation and support.
Expressing its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, National Ambulance said it shared their grief and wished them strength and comfort during this difficult time.
The organisation also wished all those injured in the accident a full and speedy recovery.