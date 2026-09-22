Etihad Rail Dubai-Abu Dhabi tickets now on sale ahead of September 30 launch

New 57-minute Dubai-Abu Dhabi rail link opens bookings before launch
Etihad Rail tickets for journeys between Dubai and Abu Dhabi are now on sale on the official website - eithadrail.ae, giving commuters their first chance to book seats on the new passenger rail service connecting the two emirates.
The service is due to begin on September 30, when Dubai Al Yalayis Station in Jumeirah Golf Estates officially opens as part of the expansion of the UAE’s passenger rail network.
The Dubai station will provide a direct rail connection to Etihad Rail’s Mohammed Bin Zayed City station in Abu Dhabi, with the journey expected to take around 57 minutes.
The UAE’s passenger rail service began operations in June on the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route. Etihad Rail said more than 70,000 tickets had been sold during the early phase, with passengers booking an average of 12 days ahead.
Dubai’s new station is located close to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station, providing a connection between the national rail network and Dubai Metro.