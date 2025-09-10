Dubai RTA warns of traffic delays on Hessa Street ahead of Asia Cup Kickoff

Motorists urged to plan journeys early for smooth access to Dubai Sports City
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has urged motorists to plan ahead and allow extra travel time as traffic congestion is expected on Hessa Street this afternoon with the start of the Asia Cup at Dubai Sports City.
The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m., with thousands of fans anticipated to attend. RTA advised drivers to set out early, use alternative routes where possible, and make use of public transport options to avoid delays and ensure smooth access to the venue.
The authority said the advisory is part of its wider efforts to manage traffic flow during major events, ensuring safe and efficient journeys for both spectators and regular commuters.
