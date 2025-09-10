GOLD/FOREX
Dubai RTA warns of traffic delays on Hessa Street ahead of Asia Cup Kickoff

Motorists urged to plan journeys early for smooth access to Dubai Sports City

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
RTA advised drivers to set out early, use alternative routes where possible. (For illustrative purposes only)
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has urged motorists to plan ahead and allow extra travel time as traffic congestion is expected on Hessa Street this afternoon with the start of the Asia Cup at Dubai Sports City.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m., with thousands of fans anticipated to attend. RTA advised drivers to set out early, use alternative routes where possible, and make use of public transport options to avoid delays and ensure smooth access to the venue.

The authority said the advisory is part of its wider efforts to manage traffic flow during major events, ensuring safe and efficient journeys for both spectators and regular commuters.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

