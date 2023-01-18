Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai and Careem today announced the completion of 2.8 million trips on the Careem Bike since the launch of the service in February 2020 to December 2022.

The trend is consistent with Dubai’s strategy of becoming a bicycle-friendly city, and the emirate’s direction to encourage the use of environmentally friendly mobility means that contribute to maintaining air quality, RTA said.

Through RTA’s partnership with Careem, the total number of Careem stations increased to 175 in 2022, and the number of bikes increased to 1,750. In 2022, Careem BIKE service made 1.4 million trips in Dubai, a 61 per cent increase over 2021. Customers used Careem BIKE to travel 5,993,450 kilometres across Dubai, with the longest single trip spanning 58 kilometres from Al Qudra to the Atria Tower in Business Bay.

In total, customers mitigated 912 tonnes of CO2 (carbon dioxide), which is the equivalent of 289 cars emitting CO2 in one year. In 2022, bikes made 251,393 journeys between two stations and 361,357 trips with two or more connected trips from one station to another. Residents accounted for 83 per cent of total trips, while tourists made up 17 per cent.

The bicycles have proved popular among both residents and visitors Image Credit: Supplied

First and Last-Mile strategy

Maitha bin Adai, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency, at RTA, expressed her delight at the great success of the ‘First and Last-Mile strategy’ as reflected in the rising demand of residents and visitors for the use of bicycles as an important alternative and sustainable mobility means that enabled public transport commuters to reach their final destinations. The service also contributes to realising the vision of Dubai’s leaders to make Dubai the world’s best city to live and work in.

Sustainable mobility

Bassel Al Nahlaoui, Managing Director of Mobility, Careem, said: “We’re so excited to see the number of Careem BIKE stations and bikes more than double in the last year as more residents and tourists choose to get around Dubai by bike. Through our partnership with Dubai Holding, we’ve been able to tap into some of Dubai’s most popular business districts, residential communities, and retail destinations. In just two years, Careem BIKE has grown into the leading bike-sharing initiative in the region, and we’re thankful for the incredible support we’ve received from the RTA in achieving that.”

Positive impact

To encourage sustainable travel, Dubai Holding has welcomed 22 Careem BIKE stations to five of its destinations, including City Walk, Dubai Water Canal, Business Bay, Dubai Media City and Dubai Internet City.

Abdulaziz Al Gargawi, CEO, Dubai Community Management, said: “Dubai Holding has a long-standing commitment to creating a positive impact on the communities in which we operate, in turn supporting the growth of a sustainable, innovation-led economy in line with the vision of the UAE Government. By unlocking access to affordable and healthy travel options across five of our most sought-after communities, our partnership with Dubai RTA and Careem BIKE will contribute to minimising our environmental impact and encourage the adoption of sustainable practices. As a responsible business that operates For the Good of Tomorrow, we are proud to be facilitating and supporting such an important sustainability initiative.”