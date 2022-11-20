Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has awarded a contract for the construction of cycling tracks in Al Khawaneej and Mushrif areas.

The move comes in response to the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city. The project aims to provide suitable options for people to practice cycling, and as realisation of Dubai Urban Plan 2040.

In total, the new tracks extend 7km and link with the existing 32km of tracks. The new total length of tracks will reach 39km in the two districts.

“Undertaking this project is part of a master plan for jogging and cycling tracks all over Dubai. The aim is to encourage residents and visitors to practice sports and recreational activities, which would enhance the wellbeing of people in the emirate. The project underlines RTA’s commitment to enhancing the link between the existing cycling tracks at residential areas as well as the points of attraction in the neighbourhood," said Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority.

Al Khawaneej track

The first track runs from Quranic Park on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street up to the intersection with Al Khawaneej Street. It crosses the street through the combined pedestrian and cycling bridge on Al Khawaneej Street to link with the existing cycling track in Al Khawaneej.

Mushrif track

The second cycling lane starts from Mushrif Park near the Crocodile Park, extends up to the intersection with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and then heads northward up to the intersection with Al Khawaneej Street. It crosses the street through the pedestrian and cycling bridge on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street to connect with the cycling track in Al Khawaneej.

Masterplan 2026

Al Tayer said the masterplan, which covers the time period up to 2026, includes the construction of additional cycling tracks extending 278km, bringing the total length of cycling tracks to 819km. The plan also seeks to link the coastal areas such as Jumeirah, Al Sufouh and the Marina with the external tracks at Al Qudra, Seih Al Salam and Nad Al Sheba along Al Barsha, Dubai Hills and Nad Al Sheba.

'Top standards'

“The design, construction and setting of speed limits for cycling tracks are in line with the top international standards and technical directories. It is also customised to the nature of the locality and the classification of the tracks. These tracks encourage residents and visitors to practice cycling such that it would develop into an alternative and sustainable mobility means that serves the first and last-mile strategy,” added Al Tayer.

Cycling speed limit

RTA has set a speed limit of 30km/h at cycling tracks dedicated to amateurs and tracks shared with vehicles on safe roads.

It fixed a speed limit of 20km/h on dedicated or shared tracks with pedestrians within urban areas.