Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has achieved a new Guinness world record with Al Qudra Cycling Track spanning 80.6km declared as the “longest continuous cycling path”.
The new record surpasses the previous one registered in 2020 for a 33km cycling track.
The feat was announced at the start of the track in the Al Qudra area in the southeast of Dubai by a representative of Guinness World Records. Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, unveiled a marble plaque engraved with the Guinness World Records logo installed at the starting point of the Al Qudra Cycling Track, near Last Exit Al Qudra. The plaque is inscribed with the record and the RTA logo.
Bicycle-friendly strategy
Upon receiving the Guinness certificate, Maitha stressed RTA’s commitment to realising the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, who had launched the strategy of Dubai becoming a bicycle-friendly city. She added that the total length of the cycling lanes in Dubai reached around 542km in the first quarter of 2022. RTA plans to raise this number to 819km by the end of 2026.
Track features
“Besides being the longest cycling path globally, Al Qudra track is designed according to top safety and security standards. The track is fitted with relevant signboards and ground markings. It passes across extensive sand dunes and lakes that render it attractive and it is liked by cycling professionals and enthusiasts globally,” she said.
The track runs over wide parts of Al Qudra area, which spans about 188 square kilometres. The continuous cycling track has sub-tracks that extend 135km along with the original track. The track is equipped with emergency call phones distributed at over 30 points along the track, in addition to shaded places with seats, restaurants and toilets as well as bike rental shops.