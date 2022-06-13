Abu Dhabi: As the UAE continues to offer better and more accessible options for public transport, a number of residents have switched to smaller and more eco-friendly modes of private transport.

In particular, there has been a surge in the number of people using bicycles and electric scooters to get around. These vehicles represent a convenient mode of transport, particularly over shorter distances. In light of rising fuel prices, they also offer more cost-effective options.

However, a recent spate of accidents has seen serious injuries and at least two fatalities among riders, prompting traffic authorities to launch a nationwide campaign on bicycle and electric scooter safety.

In Abu Dhabi, authorities have now banned the use of electric scooters with seats and urged riders to ride electric scooters while standing upright. Pillion riding is also banned on both types of vehicles across the UAE, unless the bicycle is equipped with a dedicated pillion seat and safety gear.

Traffic officials held a media briefing in Dubai earlier this month and authorities in Abu Dhabi — including Abu Dhabi Police and public transport regulator, the Department of Municipality and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) — reached out to scooter and bicycle riders with safety leaflets and helmets. In addition to increasing safety awareness, officials have also highlighted the penalties to be imposed on offenders.

Safety regulations

Here are all the safety regulations that must be followed if you are riding an electric scooter or bicycle in the UAE:

What to wear

Always wear a protective helmet and reflective jacket when riding. Only use the authorised types of bikes and electric scooters.

Bicycles can have two or more wheels, but must not have an electric motor.

Electric scooters can have two or more wheels and an electric motor, but they cannot include a seat and must be driven in an upright manner. In fact, electric scooters with seats are now prohibited in Abu Dhabi.

What to install

Make sure the following elements are installed: A white headlight, a red night light or reflector and a red rear light connected to the brakes.

Make sure to install a bike horn connected to the handlebars, which should be used to warn other pedestrians and riders of your approach.

Where to ride

For your safety and the safety of others, use your electric scooter or bicycle in designated areas only — internal roads with speed limits less than 40 kilometres per hour, or on bike paths.

Do not ride bicycles and electric scooters on public roads and highways, avoid pedestrian lanes.

If there is no bike lane, ride on the far right of the internal road.

Do not ride at high speeds that can increase the risk of falls. The maximum speed for electric scooters and bicycles is set at 20 kilometres per hour.

How to ride

On crowded paths, reduce your speed and look out for other road users.

To avoid accidents, make sure you always leave sufficient distance between you and other cyclists or pedestrians around you.

Ride in the direction of the track or road that you are on.

Do not carry pillion riders (passengers) on these vehicles, which are meant for single riders only.

Avoid carrying heavy weights that can interfere with your balance.

Avoid distractions while riding.

Comply with safety regulations and do not attempt to perform stunts while riding.

Where to park

When parking the bicycle or electric scooter, make sure to use the designated stands. Do not secure bicycles and electric scooters to street lights or sign posts.

Permits

Riding on unauthorised roads and areas, including on a main road used by vehicles, or a walking and running track.

Riding on the hard shoulder along highways or roads where the speed limit is more than 40 kilometres per hour.