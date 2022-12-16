Abu Dhabi: A new cycling hub on Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi was inaugurated by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, on Friday.
Abu Dhabi Cycling Club’s (ADCC) integrated cycling hub offers state-of-the-art services to encourage residents to take up cycling, and to promote active and healthy lifestyle in the emirate.
Sheikh Khaled also reviewed ADCC’s efforts over the past year in organising competitions, community events and other activities, as well as the club’s achievements in local and regional competitions, including winning the Shield of General Excellence in 2021.
Accompanying Sheikh Khaled during the tour were Saif Saeed Ghobash, secretary general of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and members of ADCC’s board of directors, including chairman Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni, vice chairman Khalid bin Shaiban Al Muhairi, and CEO Al Nekhaira Al-Khyeli.
Enhancing wellbeing
Aref Hamad Al Awani, general secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “Abu Dhabi is committed to further enhancing the wellbeing of the community by promoting active and healthy lifestyles, and supporting sports in general and cycling in particular. The opening of the Cycling Centre on Al Hudayriyat Island represents a quantum leap for the sport, which now has a large and rapidly growing community in the emirate.”
Al Yabhouni added: “The leadership’s support for cycling in the emirate, through the opening of the cycling centre and the continued development of infrastructure, including tracks and paths in all regions of the emirate, is strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading hub for cycling.”