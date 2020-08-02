Dubai: A truck overturned in the early morning hours on Baghdad Street in Dubai on Sunday. Following the accident, Dubai Police urged all motorists to exercise caution while driving on Baghdad Street and its adjoining areas.
Police urged motorists to opt for alternate routes in order to avoid traffic jams arising from the incident.
See more
- UAE public holidays: How many days off do we have left in 2020?
- List: 71 countries that received COVID-19 aid from the UAE
- In photos: UAE Hope Probe launch as it happened
- Dubai’s cool beach vibes: From water sports to going for a swim people enjoy their weekend by the sea
- UAE weather: Beware! There's a sandstorm in the UAE.
- Weather update in pictures: Haze and dust blur the UAE skyline
More details are awaited.