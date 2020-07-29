Dubai: Everyone flying out from Dubai to specified locations will need to take PCR tests no more than 96 hours old, Dubai Airports tweeted. The official site tweeted that from August 1 these travel protocols will be enforced as a measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
All passengers travelling to UK, Europe and other mandated destinations will be required to take the test and provide a resultant certificate at check-in.
Protocols tweeted include arriving at the airport 4 hours before take-off time, carrying your own mask and maintaining social distance at all times.