The RTA has completed the sterilisation of all 47 Dubai Metro stations, 79 metro trains, 11 Dubai Trams, 1,372 buses and work is currently underway on sterilising five bus depots and 17 bus stations. Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: Public transportation in Dubai will be operational during the day, until the evening curfew kicks in.

The UAE’s sterilisation program against the coronavirus was first implemented from March 26-29, but has since been extended across the country until April 5, with a nationwide curfew from 8pm to 6am throughout the emirates.

“During the National Sterilisation days, all public transit means operated normally from 7am to 7pm while taxi services were offered via Careem and Uber apps,” said the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on its website.

In Dubai, worried commuters expressed their confusion as they were unsure as to whether they could still use public transportation during the day.

On Sunday, the RTA used its social media accounts to confirm that intercity bus timings have changed, and pointed out that all metro trains will run until 8pm before the curfew begins.

Buses

Public buses will start at 7am while the last trip will be at 6pm.

“The RTA is renewing its commitment to the guidelines and directives of the nation's wise leadership by taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and health of the community. Your safety and health are our priority,” it announced.

During the implementation of the National Sterilisation Programme, InterCity bus trips have been changed as follow:

From Dubai to Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, and Hatta: 1st trip will start at 7am, while the last is at 4pm.

From Dubai to Sharjah and Ajman: 1st trip is at 7am, while the last is at 5pm.

Metro

Meanwhile, metro users were assured that they will have ample time to reach their homes before the curfew begins, with Dubai Metro explaining that “all services will be suspended from 8pm until 6am the following morning.”

As part of the authority’s measures against COVID-19 and the implementation of social distancing, a maximum number of two passengers are able to travel in Dubai taxis, while passengers of buses and metros have to maintain a safe distance between each other.

And starting from March 29, the Ministry of Interior has launched a new service for motorists who want to renew their driving licence.

“Motorists may apply for the renewal of their driving license, which expire over the next three months using the available smart applications. It allows for drivers’ license renewal for up to one year, regardless of eyes’ test or fines and black points, in an effort to enhance health and safety, as part of the precautionary and preventive measures amid the widespread coronavirus pandemic,” announced the ministry.