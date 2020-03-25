Residents not to use public transport unless necessary, as part of COVID-19 measures

Dubai: Maximum number of two passengers can now travel in a taxi in Dubai, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Wednesday.

As part of precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), RTA, Dubai announced several proactive and preventive measures to protect the health of public transport riders.

Measures taken include controlling the number of riders per metro/bus to maintain a safe distance between riders.

Bus doors will be controlled by the driver. The front and middle doors will be opened, and the rear door will remain shut.

Moreover, the number of taxi riders has been limited to two per taxi (in the rear seat). RTA has also increased the number of journeys and stepped up the service frequency of Dubai Metro. Furthermore, all bus shelters in Dubai have been closed temporarily as part of precautionary steps. The objective of these measures is to ensure healthy and safe transit services at the highest global standards and enforce social distancing among passengers.