Lifting of ban remains in place throughout period of COVID-19 precautions

A car moves in between trucks and heavy vehicles on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road in Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and Dubai Police General Headquarters announced they have temporarily lifted the ban on the movement of empty trucks weighing 2.5 tons on roads in Dubai. The lifting of the ban excludes the Airport and Shindagha Tunnels as well as Al Maktoum and Floating Bridges. The previous ban on the movement of trucks transporting hazardous materials remains in force.

The lifting of the ban will remain in place throughout the period of precautionary measures put in place by authorities against coronavirus (COVID-19).

The decision aims to ease the movement of trucks and streamline the delivery of consumables to the market.