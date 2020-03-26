Motorists urged to renew vehicle registration online Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

Sharjah: Motorists in Sharjah have been urged to renew the registration of their vehicles online.

Brigadier Ahmad Al Sum Al Naqbi, member of the Federal Traffic Council in the Ministry of Interior, said that motorists can renew their vehicle registration without a technical inspection for the vehicles or paying the traffic fines.

The Ministry of Interior has enabled customers to renew their expired registration of vehicles without the need to visit service centres over the coming three months from Sunday, March 22, 2020.

This initiative is a bid to strengthen precautionary and preventive measures and curb the spread of coronavirus.

Motorists whose vehicle registration expired from October 1, 2019 will benefit from the offer.

Motorists have the option to pay their fines for minor traffic violations if they want through the police smart application and Ministry of Interior websites, Brig Al Naqbi explained.

With visits to inspection centres being temporarily suspended, motorists may not be in a position to pay all major fines now.

However, the fines, impoundment of vehicles as well as traffic points will remain in the driver’s file and must be paid on or before the vehicle comes up for registration renewal.

Customers are requested to use smart apps to renew their expired registration, regardless of fines, impoundment, black points and technical inspection, Brigadier Al Naqbi said.