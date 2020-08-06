Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that Dubai’s combined public transport system lifted 2,853,710 riders during the Eid Al Adha holidays from July 30 to August 2, the Dubai Media Office tweeted on Thursday.
Dubai Metro’s Red and Green lines topped the list with 909,106 riders, followed by Dubai Tram that carried 42,608 riders. Public buses, meanwhile, served 715,802 commuters while marine transport ferried 97,131 passengers and taxis lifted 972,868 passengers while shared mobility vehicles served 116,195 individuals.
The RTA said all efforts were made to ensure compliance with health and preventive measures in all public transport means for the safety of both riders and staff.