Abu Dhabi: Motorists must appeal traffic fines issued in Abu Dhabi within a month, or they will be liable to pay the entire fine amount, Abu Dhabi Police have said.
Objection period
In a statement, police said a one-month period is designated for drivers to object to any traffic fine, in case the recorded violation is incorrect. Brigadier General Muhammad Al Hamiri, director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police, explained that motorists are notified about traffic violations soon after they commit one and are allowed a month to raise any grievances.
In case an objection is not submitted within the month, police will assume that the motorist has accepted responsibility for the violation, Al Hamiri said. This means that the fine will then have to be settled in full by the motorist.
Notifications
Motorists are notified about Abu Dhabi traffic fines via SMS. They can also check their accounts on the Abu Dhabi Police app to see any violations on record.