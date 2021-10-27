Abu Dhabi: The UAE Public Prosecution has ordered the arrest of a man and a woman for sharing a video clip on Snapchat featuring behaviour and words outraging public decency.
In an Instagram post, the Public Prosecution said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had submitted a report to the UAE Attorney General about the incident. Investigations by the bureau led to identifying the owner of the Snapchat account.
The couple were immediately arrested upon the instructions of the Attorney General and legal measures will be taken accordingly against the two.
Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, the country’s Attorney-General, stressed that the UAE’s laws and regulations protect public morals and the moral heritage of the UAE society, adding that strict penalties are awaiting violators.
He advised citizens and residents to be responsible and adhere to social values and morals whether on social media or in real life and to use social media platforms positively in order to avoid any legal accountability.