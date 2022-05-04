Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police on Wednesday announced it is taking part in Arab Traffic Week from May 4 to 10 under the theme ‘Safe and Enhanced Traffic’.
Brigadier General Mohammed Dhahi Al Himiri, director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, said: “Our participation in Arab Traffic Week aims to enhance the traffic awareness of drivers and strengthen their responsibility to abide by traffic laws and regulations and address the causes of traffic accidents, especially the ones that lead to fatalities, and serious injuries.”
Brig Gen Al Himiri urged drivers to pay attention while driving and to cooperate in the implementation of traffic law and regulations to help reduce traffic accidents, stressing the Abu Dhabi Police is keen to implement necessary measures that enhance road safety.
Causes of accidents
“Abu Dhabi Police takes great interest in instilling the value of respecting traffic rules and driving ethics. Drivers must be aware of and avoid wrong behaviours while driving, such as negligence, distraction, and lack of attention.
“Traffic accidents usually occur due to several reasons including the sudden deviation, getting busy with things other than the road, lack of focus, using phones, failure to leave a sufficient safety distance, taking photos among other wrong behaviour,” he added.
Arab Traffic Week aims to raise awareness about road safety, with special focus on new. It also aims to reduce traffic accidents, encourage situational awareness, due consideration for other road users and attention to traffic regulations.