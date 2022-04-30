Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police will continue offering its vehicle licensing services at specified times over the upcoming Eid break.
Light vehicle inspection centres at the Safety Building – Abu Dhabi and Al Al Safety Building in Falaj Hazza will operate round-the-clock. On the second and third day of Eid Al Fitr, the Al Bateen Safety Building in Al Ain, the Al Bateen Building in Auto World, and the centre at Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra region, will receive customers between 2pm and 10pm.
While heavy vehicle testing will not be available on the first day of Eid, the technical inspection stations in Mussafah, Mazyad in Al Ain and Bida Zayed in Al Dhafra region will be open between 10am and 10pm on the second and third days of Eid Al Fitr.
The Abu Dhabi Police’s insurance offices will also be operational at the Safety Building – Abu Dhabi and the Auto World Centre in Al Shamkha between 2pm and 7pm on the second and third day of Eid.