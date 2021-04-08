Dubai: A Dubai-based swimmer who lost direction while swimming in the sea was rescued by a senior Dubai Police officer here on Thursday morning.
Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai, said on his Twitter account that he rescued the swimmer who was tired while swimming aimlessly due to the foggy weather and was struggling to return to the beach.
“Today we rescued a foreign swimmer. He went to the sea in foggy weather. He was swimming and did not know in which direction was the land. He was tired, but we were in a nearby boat. He yelled for help and we brought him back to land by boat,” Lt Gen Dahi tweeted.
He urged all swimmers not to go out swimming in foggy weather. “You may not get back to land. Don’t swim during foggy weather,” he cautioned.
Dubai Police have repeatedly cautioned residents and visitors to exercise caution while out in foggy weather -- whether it be driving on the road or out swimming in the sea.