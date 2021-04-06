Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Tuesday launched the Al Quoz creative district.
“Today, I witnessed the launch of the “Al Quoz Creative District” ... a unified and integrated centre to serve creative people from all over the world, ... provide the spaces, capabilities and incentives for them to launch their creativity ... and establish their companies from Dubai to the world,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, lauded the launch. “Dubai today launched the “Al Quoz Creative District” ... a new destination to be added to its smart, artistic and cultural cities to achieve our goal that we announced by transforming it into a global capital for the creative economy.
The district will be supervised by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture.