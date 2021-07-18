Expo 2020 Dubai is all set to begin on October 1, 2021. Image Credit: WAM

DUBAI: Tickets to Expo 2020 Dubai are now on sale.

All UAE residents aged 18 and above who purchase an Expo 2020 Season Pass or Family Package before August 14 can enter into a draw for the chance to win a prized place for themselves and a guest at the star-studded opening ceremony on September 30, 2021, with headline acts to be revealed soon.

Fifty lucky winners will be announced in the first week of September via Expo 2020’s social-media channels, followed by a personal invitation to attend the ceremony.

The opening ceremony will feature stunning visuals and world-class acts, and will take place at Al Wasl Plaza featuring the world’s largest 360-degree projection surface.

The ceremony draws inspiration directly from Expo 2020’s theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and its three subthemes, joining humanity’s journey of Opportunity, rising to the highest heights of Mobility and exploring the spectrum of Sustainability.

Success stories

Mohamed Al Ansaari, Vice President – Communications, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “This is a great moment of joy, pride and optimism for all of us. The UAE is a country where people of different languages, religions and race live together in harmony and we are thrilled to welcome the rest of the world to be part of this inclusive journey. Everyone is invited to share their success stories and their aims for a brighter, more resourceful and more collaborative future. As a global platform for knowledge-based, sustainable and innovation-focused progress, Expo 2020 has the power to shape the destiny of our world.”

Sholto Douglas-Home, Chief Sales & Marcomms Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020’s Opening Ceremony will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of the living history of the UAE as we celebrate the Arab world’s biggest event. A milestone moment that ties in with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, the Opening Ceremony marks the realisation of our vision and hard work.

“We look forward to welcoming the winners of our draw to join the making of a new world in a dynamic work of unfettered imagination. We are also proud to share our all-encompassing events and entertainment programme that guarantees that no two days will be the same at Expo.”

Entertainment line-up

Expo’s stellar global entertainment line-up includes – so far – Oscar-winning A.R. Rahman’s pioneering women’s ensemble the Firdaus Orchestra; Bollywood sensation Sonam Kapoor; celebrated Emirati singer Ahlam; the famously slick Russian Bolshoi; and the compelling Expo Beats programme – a monthly music festival.

Sports fans will have the opportunity to witness the world’s largest Brazilian jiu-jitsu lesson, get to grips with exciting football-based sport teqball, meet their sporting heroes, and sign up to one of the many complimentary runs, fitness activities and wellness events.

With up to 60 live events a day – including film nights, poetry readings, art activations, musical concerts, cultural tours, parades and interactive journeys for all ages – as well as more than 200 food and beverage options, the site will be alive with sounds, rhythms and flavours from across the globe.

One day will not be enough – Expo’s Season Passes, Family Packages and Multi-Day Passes will ensure visitors make the most of everything the world’s biggest cultural gathering has to offer.

Ticket prices

Season Passes, which allow holders unlimited entry for the entire six months of Expo 2020, cost Dh495, with Mastercard debit and credit holders receiving a 25 per cent discount – and also doubling their chances of winning in the Opening Ceremony draw.

Family packages are priced at Dh950, multi-day passes, with unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days, are priced at Dh195 and 1-day tickets are priced at Dh95.

The family package includes unlimited access for two parents plus a nanny, with additional benefits in the shape of discounts on food and beverage, a 25 per cent discount on five additional tickets, and an advance purchase photograph voucher worth Dh125 to eternalise magical memories.

Children under the age of 18 and students holding a valid student ID from any academic institution in the world will be given free entry; complimentary tickets will be available for people of determination, with their companion receiving a 50 per cent discount; and visitors ages 60 years and above can also enter for free.