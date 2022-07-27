Dubai: Three participants, who also happen to be doting fathers, won Dh100,000 each in the 86th round of Mahzooz draw in Dubai. The winners are Hassan and Zulfqar from Pakistan, and Ramnagina from India. All three raffle winners now have the chance to transform their lives.

44-year-old thread worker and father of three, Hassan resides with his family in Pakistan and learned of his win last Saturday while watching the live show. His brother, who lives in Dubai, first introduced Hassan to Mahzooz. Having recently become acquainted with Mahzooz, he has been participating in the weekly draw since June 2022 and never missed the weekly live draws.

‘I thank my brother’

Hassan, who was overjoyed to learn about his victory from the live draw, said: “I do not even know how to express my happiness and appreciation for Mahzooz for this award. I intend to establish my own business in Pakistan and use the winnings for the future of my children. I would like to thank my brother for introducing me to Mahzooz and I would like to thank Mahzooz for changing my life for the better”.

Zulfqar, a 34-year-old father of three from Pakistan who has been working as a branch manager for a security firm in Qatar for the past five years, also struck it lucky in the 86th Mahzooz draw. Zulfqar, a former resident of Dubai, learned about his win through an email he received from Mahzooz, announcing that he had won Dh100,000.

‘I am ecstatic and overjoyed’

According to Zulfqar, he still finds it difficult to believe that he has won such a sizeable sum in the draw. “I am ecstatic and overjoyed to have won. My friend from Dubai introduced me to Mahzooz and I have also seen how proactive Mahzooz has been on social media. I have been actively participating in Mahzooz since July 2022, but I never expected to win. I plan to use this money to set up a business in Qatar”.

‘I was unable to even sleep properly’

Ramnagina, 44, an Indian father of two, has been working as a manual labourer in Dubai for the past ten years. Until his coworkers informed him, Ramnagina was not even aware that he had won. He is obviously happy, but he is still contemplating what to do with the money. “I’ve had a lot of good luck. I learned about Mahzooz through my colleagues and I’ve been participating in the draw frequently since January 2022, but I never imagined I’d take home such a sizeable prize. When I learned that I had won, I was unable to even sleep properly. Though I’m yet to decide on how to use this money, I want to thank Mahzooz for this incredible prize because it will undoubtedly transform my life,” he said.

Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and luck will smile yet again for all the participants in July as they may win an extra one-kilogramme of gold that will be up for grabs as part of the Mahzooz Golden Summer Draw. The additional draw will be held on July 30, 2022.

How to participate?

Entrants to the lucky draw must first register via www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35. For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for a one-line entry into the Mahzooz grand draw and are then automatically entered into the weekly raffle draw where three lucky winners can take home Dh100,000 each.