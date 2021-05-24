Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces paid tribute to Dr Nabil Aziz Awad Alla, who died last week.
Dr. Nabil Aziz Awad Alla was a Former National Program Coordinator for Guinea worm disease eradication in Sudan’s Federal Ministry of Health and received the REACH Courage Award in 2017 for going above and beyond to push forward progress against Guinea worm disease, at times at great personal risk.
Sheikh Mohamed tweeted: "Together with Carter Center we honour the life and work of our friend, Dr. Nabil Aziz Awad Alla. His courage and leadership to end Guinea Worm in his home country, often at great personal risk, continue to inspire us to rid the world of neglected tropical diseases."