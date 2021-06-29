Dubai: Hearts melted when netizens saw the recent social media post of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, which showed his twins in the arms of their loving grandfather.
On Monday night, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was photographed at home holding the children of Sheikh Hamdan in each arm.
The photo was accompanied with the caption “Praise be to God and blessings.” The post immediately went viral across UAE social networking sites, with over 690,000 likes on Instagram so far and received more than 14,000 comments.
The twin babies were easily identified with their clothes as baby Rashid was wrapped in a blue banked while his sister Sheikha donned a pink cap.
Sheikh Hamdan announced the birth of his twins on May 21, 2021.
Social media users showered Dubai’s ruling family with praise as they admired the newborn babies. Enaam Birkia wrote, “Mashallah, may God bless you, may God protect them and make them among the righteous with their parents,” while netizen Serwan wrote, “May God protect them, prolong their lives, and make them the UAE’s pride and joy.”