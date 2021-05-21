Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, on Friday introduced the world to his twins.
The twins, a boy and a girl, were swathed in white wraps. In the photo posted on his Instagram account, Sheikh Hamdan is seen holding the babies in his arms and looking at them lovingly.
On Thursday, the announcement of the children’s births was met with much cheer on social media; many friends and followers sent congratulatory messages to Sheikh Hamdan.
The baby boy’s name is Rashid, while the baby girl’s name is Sheikha.