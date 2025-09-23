GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Hamdan reveals UAE’s strategy to strengthen armed forces

UAE Defence Council charts path for enhanced military capabilities and innovation

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, chaired the third meeting of the Defence Council in 2025.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the continuous support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and underlined the leadership’s commitment to building an integrated defence system. This includes developing national talent, investing in human resources, and leveraging innovation and advanced technology.

He emphasised that strengthening the UAE’s integrated defence capabilities is a national priority, aimed at safeguarding national achievements while ensuring security and stability.

Focus on national talent and advanced technology

The Crown Prince highlighted the UAE’s continued investment in national talent, equipping them with modern knowledge, skills, and technologies to ensure readiness in addressing future challenges.

He noted the Defence Council’s commitment to advancing programmes and projects that boost operational preparedness and integrate advanced innovations.

Full support for the armed forces

Sheikh Hamdan reaffirmed the leadership’s commitment to fully supporting the armed forces, ensuring they remain a global model of efficiency, flexibility, and resilience.

Review of progress and modernisation plans

The meeting reviewed the progress of key programmes and projects focused on enhancing defence capabilities and driving comprehensive modernisation across the sector.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; and Major General Michael Hindmarsh, Adviser and President of Zayed Military University, along with senior officers and Ministry of Defence officials.

