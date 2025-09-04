Sheikh Hamdan extends greetings on Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary

Dubai crown prince honours Prophet's birth with message of peace and virtue
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, has congratulated UAE leadership and people as well as Arab and Islamic nations on the glorious occasion of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).
On his X account, Sheikh Hamdan said: “On the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad, we reflect on the highest values of virtue and compassion. His birth heralded a noble message that brought goodness to humanity and illuminated hearts with guidance and light. On this blessed occasion, we extend our heartfelt greetings to our leadership, our people, and Arab and Islamic nations, praying that Allah grant us all peace and prosperity.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox