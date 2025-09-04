Sheikh Mohammed shares inspiring message on Prophet Muhammad’s birthday

UAE Vice-President honours Prophet's birth, urges global harmony
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has congratulated the Islamic nation on the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), highlighting his legacy as the best of mankind and God’s mercy to the worlds.
“We congratulate the Islamic nation on the anniversary of the birth of the best of mankind — the bringer of glad tidings, the shining light, and God’s mercy to the worlds, Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him),” Sheikh Mohammed said in a post on his X account.
“On this glorious occasion, we pray to Allah to bless our nation and the world with goodness, security, prosperity, and stability,” the Vice President added.
