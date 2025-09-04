Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed calls for peace and unity on Prophet Muhammad’s birthday

UAE President highlighted the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad as a moment to reflect
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) as a moment to reflect on his noble character and timeless message of mercy and compassion for all humanity.
In a post on his official X account, Sheikh Mohamed wrote:
“On the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet (peace be upon him), we reflect on his enduring legacy of understanding and compassion for the welfare of others. We pray to God to bless the world with stability, unity, and peace.”
