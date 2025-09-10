Sheikh Hamdan shares stunning aerial views of Doha

‘Doha of Pride’: Sheikh Hamdan shares breathtaking aerial views of Qatar’s Capital
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, has shared striking aerial footage of Qatar’s capital, Doha.
Describing the city as “Doha of Pride,” Sheikh Hamdan posted the video on his official Instagram account, offering a panoramic view of the skyline and urban landscape from above.
The footage comes at the conclusion of a visit to Qatar, during which Sheikh Hamdan accompanied President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighting the UAE’s close ties and diplomatic engagement with Qatar.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox