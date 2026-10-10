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Sharjah Calligraphy Biennale explores Arabic script developments

Honoring the legacy and global influence of Arabic calligraphy

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Sharjah Calligraphy Biennale explores Arabic script developments

The House of Wisdom in Sharjah hosted the international symposium accompanying the 12th edition of the Sharjah Calligraphy Biennale, attended by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qasir alongside a number of researchers, artists, and enthusiasts of Arabic calligraphy.

Participants — including researchers, artists, calligraphers, and media professionals — were also honored in recognition of their contributions to highlighting the aesthetics of Arabic calligraphy and its cultural significance.

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The seminar, titled "Arabic Calligraphy: Between Authenticity and Global Leadership," explored the aesthetic and cultural dimensions of the Arabic script, as well as its presence in literature, architecture, and modern art.

In his paper, Dr Khaled Azab highlighted the importance of Arabic calligraphy in shaping visual identity and cultural memory, noting its role in reinforcing the distinctive character of Islamic architecture and a sense of civilizational belonging.

Dr Khalil Gouiaa also addressed the impact of the Arabic script on modern art practices and the dialogue between visual cultures, illustrating how the script transformed from a linguistic tool into an artistic element possessing aesthetic and expressive dimensions, thereby contributing to the construction of a visual language open to diverse cultural readings and experiences.

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